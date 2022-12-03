Last Exit From Blackstone?

Of course, the property industry has seen this before. After the UK’s Brexit vote, managers of property funds imposed redemption freezes. Hence the importance of having explicit restrictions on exiting — as here. These are for the collective good of all investors: They prevent the portfolio manager having to launch a fire sale. People who wish to invest in a diversified range of properties while also wanting to be able to cash in their entire holdings quickly have the option of the listed real-estate businesses. These may trade at big discounts to the underlying value of their assets, but the shares are readily tradeable.