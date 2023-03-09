Has a Recession Been Postponed? Jobs Data May Tell

To view this another way, equity-risk premia suggest the stock market is its least attractive in a while. In the following chart, Oliver Allen, senior markets economist at Capital Economics, compared the forward earnings yield (the inverse of the price/earnings ratio) for the S&P 500 with the 10-year TIPS yield. This is a simple version of the equity-risk premium — the more the yield on stocks exceeds the yield on bonds, the more you are being paid to take the risk of holding shares. The two have gone in different directions of late, with the S&P 500 growing more expensive even as bond yields approach last year’s highs: