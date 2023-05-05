Want to Bet On China+1? Try Real Estate

The property brokerage chalks it up to investors pursuing a “China+1” strategy. Beijing and Shanghai offer value after a 15% drop in their office and retail property prices from the 2018 peak. But VIP — Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines — look appealing, CBRE says, because of multinationals diversifying away from China. Such shifts give a boost to all kinds of real estate, from logistics and corporate offices to showrooms. Last month, Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook officially opened the firm’s first two company-owned stores in Mumbai and New Delhi. It now makes almost 7% of its iPhones in the country. Canadian pension funds are hunting aggressively in India, as is GIC Pte, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund. Mumbai came in at No. 7 on CBRE’s survey on cross-border investment, ahead of Shanghai.