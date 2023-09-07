New Pirola Covid Variant Shows Value of Booster Shots

But it doesn’t mean we can ignore this late-summer bump in Covid cases or skip the updated boosters. Instead, it should serve as a reminder that the virus isn’t quite done with us yet. New variants will continue to appear, and our increasingly limited tracking of the virus could make us slow to react to whatever descendent comes next. (In case you're wondering what happened to Eris, the other recent variant, it’s still circulating but the World Health Organization has said it’s likely no worse than other variants we’ve seen.)