Puppies And Rolexes Have Had It Tough Since Covid

London’s Battersea Cats and Dogs Home is seeing a high level of owners bringing their animals to its centers because they can no longer afford to keep them or pay for vets bills. In July, for example, 14% of animals were brought to Battersea for this reason, compared with less than 1% in December 2021. The number of inquiries from people looking to give up their dogs was up 14% in July from the year earlier, while inquiries from people seeking to rehome their cats was up 68% year on year.