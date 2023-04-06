Bitcoin Deserves Some Space In Your Portfolio

Given Bitcoin’s liquidity issues and concerns around using exchanges, retail investors who are bullish about its growth may struggle to figure out the best way to buy it. The $14 billion Grayscale Bitcoin Trust is set up so investors can effectively notch gains or losses in Bitcoin in a brokerage account rather than actually buying Bitcoin outright on an exchange with a digital wallet. While that sounds good in theory, the trust has traded at big discounts to the underlying price of Bitcoin, in part because of competition. And its 2% fees are especially high.