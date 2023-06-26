Wall Street Gap on Market Outlook Grows Into a Canyon

First, consider the strategists. The average estimate from a Bloomberg survey of strategists from mid-June puts the S&P 500 at around 4,091 at the end of the year on $210 in earnings per share. They have lifted both the price and EPS targets from last month, but they still see a market of more than 6% between now and Dec. 31 — a rather gloomy outlook heading into what’s traditionally a profitable back half of the year. In the past 25 years, the index has risen 4.7% on average in the second half of the year, four times better than the first half. Of the entire quarter-century period, stocks fell in the second half in only eight years, and five of them were during the dot-com bust and financial crisis.