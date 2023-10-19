The Tyranny of ESG Has Run Its Course

But it’s not about performance. It’s also about the constantly changing definitions of ESG. Remember how defense stocks used to be Not OK. No longer. As soon as Russia invaded Ukraine, it became clear to all but the most ideologically blinkered that having adequate national defense is the very definition of a social good (assuming you believe in democracy and freedom, of course). In a war, defense is about as ESG as you can get. It is also one of the few areas where, sadly, you can be sure the money will keep pouring in: Right now only 11 members of NATO spend 2% of GDP on defense. That will change as everyone recognizes that short-term higher defense spending is the only option and that the long-term deterrence it provides is the best economic insurance money can buy.