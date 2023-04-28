Stocks Beat Cash Even If You Could Time A Recession

The good news for mere mortals is that none of that maneuvering around the market is necessary. The best result is likely to be achieved by hanging on to stocks and ignoring the economy. During the periods beginning six months before and ending six months after each of the previous 30 recessions, the market produced a positive total return 22 times. Investors were also amply rewarded for their patience with a median total return of 16%, by far the highest median return of the four scenarios I looked at. And things improved from there as recessions gave way to new booms.