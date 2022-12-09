Forget What You've Learned About Investing in the Last 20 Years

It isn’t just manufacturing either, it’s mining too. Look to North Carolina and you will see that it is home to the first rise in US production capacity of lithium (needed for batteries for electric cars) in more than a decade. The UK has just approved its first new coal mine in 30 years — just as British Steel has said it will stop importing Russian coal. Green grandstanding is suddenly less important than actually having the energy we need, which is no longer cheap thanks to the end of Russian exports and our own failure to invest in fossil fuel production.