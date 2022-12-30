Pelé Was The Most Important Soccer Player Of All Time

When he first emerged on the world stage, at the 1958 World Cup in Sweden, the sport was still predominantly the preserve of white men. The five previous editions of the tournament had been won by Italy, Uruguay and West Germany. Brazil’s run to the final in 1950 was a harbinger of change to come, but it was with the arrival of the 17-year-old Pelé two tournaments later that brought together the perfect amalgam of talent, charisma and success needed to shatter the racial divide.