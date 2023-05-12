Pakistan Faces Another Lost Decade As The Army Takes On Imran Khan

Yet there’s little attention to spare in Pakistan for its financial peril. All eyes are on Khan instead, who was handed over to the country’s anti-corruption tribunal, the National Accountability Bureau, before being released by the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, the army has been deployed after riots erupted across the nuclear-armed nation of 240 million people. We don’t know how bad they are, because the internet has also been shut down in much of the country. We do know that police cars and stations, a Radio Pakistan office, and Lahore’s bus system — associated in the public mind with the current prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, who took credit for expanding it — were targets of arson.