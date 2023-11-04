Overdue Promotions Are Driving Away Good Employees

This meshes with the analysis by ADPRI, which found that newly promoted workers were especially likely to leave jobs that require fewer qualifications. Say, for example, that you work as a barista, earning $15 an hour. You’re organized, you’re on time, you’re pleasant to be around — congrats! You get promoted to shift supervisor. You take on a raft of new responsibilities — opening and closing the store, counting the cash, managing inventory and covering any sudden absences — as well as continuing to make lattes. But it’s all worth it, because you’re now earning … $17 an hour? That doesn’t compute. Of course you’d look for a new job.