OPEC's Shock Cut Is A Capitulation To Oil's Decline

On one level, the new supply cuts are a clear bearish signal for short-term demand. Even if patchy observance means they only amount to 1 million barrels or so, the implied deficit in global oil supplies in the second half of the year would be on a par with what we saw during 2021, when crude prices roughly doubled to their current level of around $80 a barrel. It’s hard to see OPEC countenancing such a drastic tightening in the name of “market stability.” More likely, producers are following the consensus of traders — who pushed crude down 4.9% last month — that some of the promised second-half demand is unlikely to materialize.