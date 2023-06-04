OPEC+ Challenge Is Overcoming an Internal Squabble

Based on the latest deal among a handful of OPEC nations in late April, the UAE has a “voluntary” production level of 2.875 million barrels a day. But the country says its can produce more than 4 million. As such, nearly a third of its pumping capability is going unused. What new output target would satisfy the UAE? If you believe the chatter of Middle East-based diplomats, Abu Dhabi and Riyadh have already agreed in private to a compromise increase. The midpoint, around 3.5 million barrels a day, is probably a good bet. Both sides could claim victory.If, as I expect, the UAE wins a higher quota in 2024, it’s likely to be the first step in a series of increases. Last year, Abu Dhabi brought forward its plan to reach a production capacity of 5 million barrels a day to 2027, from an initial target of 2030.Politically, it won’t be easy for OPEC+ to redraw its individual quotas. The last time, it was during the depths of the Covid-19 pandemic, when demand for oil evaporated. The group was under pressure and agreeing to new national targets become easier. Going forward, it may be more difficult. Several OPEC nations, including the likes of Angola and Nigeria, are unable to reach their official levels because years of neglect to their petroleum industry. As such, they could see their quotas reduced to reflect this reality. But admitting that one can’t pump as much as OPEC allows is rather difficult politically.OPEC+ is fighting low oil prices right now. Its attention – and that of the market – is on the next few weeks. But looking ahead, into 2024, if the UAE gets its way at OPEC+, we could see more downward pressure on oil prices.