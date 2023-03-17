But that rosy forecast is based on a big drop in Russian production that so far has failed to materialize. Moscow pumped 11.4 million barrels a day in January, the most since it invaded Ukraine more than a year ago. So far in March, there’s very little sign of a significant slowdown, despite the Kremlin announcing a cut of 500,000 barrels a day for this month. Having consistently underestimated the strength of Russian production for more than a year, the IEA is again betting on an huge output drop as the year goes. By the third quarter, it expects Russian output to drop to just 10.1 million barrels — a courageous forecast.