Rishi Sunak Is Full Of The Wrong Kind Of Wind

In a perverse way, the industry is suffering because the efficiency of its technology prompted a lot of initial investment and expansion. On a good day, the UK — for example — can produce as much as 20 GW of wind power. Legacy nuclear plants produce something like 1 GW each. However, on a bad day, when the wind stops blowing, the UK produces as little as 0.3 GW. That was the case earlier this week. The swings that wind farms create are becoming increasingly difficult to manage. Gas-fired stations are needed as back up, and that’s expensive. In Germany, coal is, sadly, the back-up.