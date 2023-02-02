In Ukraine, Now It’s A Matter Of Who Attacks First

Ukraine, for its part, is under greater pressure than Russia to attack first. Danilov — he of the Russian offensive warnings — has predicted on Facebook that 2023 would be the year of a Ukrainian offensive using newly supplied Western equipment. Ukraine simply cannot afford a protracted war. Every week of the war brings more devastation, and every month, millions of Ukrainian refugees in Europe settle further into their new lives. A full-scale mobilization campaign has been running for months, and, at least on paper, Ukraine’s pool of human resources is far shallower than Russia’s. Western military aid is, in practice, contingent on further victories — Ukrainians can see that by its increased flow after their military successes in the fall of 2022. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s formidable popularity is a finite resource, especially given recent corruption scandals.So, Russian forces on the front lines expect a Ukrainian offensive soon. Pro-war Russian Telegram channels say that Ukrainians are going to try to invade Russia’s Belgorod region. Western military experts write of an imperative to liberate Crimea in order to minimize the risk of another war. That aspirational goal requires a big southern offensive toward Melitopol and Mariupol to cut the “land bridge” from Russia to Crimea seized by the invaders early in the campaign. A successful Ukrainian push in the south would result in the peninsula’s blockade and perhaps make it untenable for Russia.