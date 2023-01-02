The Commodities Boom Will Continue In 2023

From its peak in June, the Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index has fallen about 20%. But the basket, which tracks the price of more than two dozen raw materials, is higher than it was during its peaks in 2008 and in 2011. Oil has fallen from a peak of more than $125 a barrel in early 2022 to about $80 a barrel by the end of the year — but the price remains well above the bottom set in December 2008 of little more than $35 a barrel. The same applies to other commodities, from copper to coal and from wheat to tin. The commodities boom is taking a pause, not ending.