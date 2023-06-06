Saudi Arabia Is Taking The Oil Market Back To The Future

The one bright spot in all that chaos was the effect on the climate. Few were paying much attention to carbon dioxide in the early 1980s, but all that turmoil in the pre-eminent fossil fuel had a markedly positive effect. Emissions fell about 3.7% between 1979 and 1982, a drop almost as dramatic as the 4.9% slump during the pandemic year of 2020. If that momentum had been sustained over the four decades since 1982, our current carbon footprint would be about a quarter of its present size.