RBC Capital Markets LLC, an investment bank, reckons that net global refinery capacity will increase by 1.5 million barrels a day this year, and by another 2.4 million next year. The combined 2023-24 boost is the largest two-year increase in net global refining capacity in 45 years, according to the bank.The construction boom matters beyond the oil industry. For central banks trying to decide whether their campaign of interest-rate hikes has subdued inflation, the increased capacity offers some hope that gasoline and diesel prices will stay low.The buildup is, in part, a fluke: Refinery projects got delayed over the pandemic, with many of them now coming online simultaneously in places such as Kuwait, Nigeria, Mexico and China. Happenstance or not, the increase nonetheless marks a turnaround for the oil industry. In 2021, net global refining capacity fell for the first time in 30 years as the pandemic forced some plants to close.Exxon Mobil Corp. is emblematic of the new trend. Last month, it fired up the expansion of its plant in Beaumont, Texas. With 250,000 barrels a day of extra capacity, it is the largest addition in the US in more than 10 years.The new plants are starting to have an impact on the cost of processing crude into everyday fuels. Add pockets of demand weakness here and there, and the result is a significant drop in refining margins over the last few weeks. While both factors are at play, I believe many are over-emphasizing consumption weakness and downplaying the fact that there’s more processing capacity around.Oil refineries are complex machines, capable of processing multiple streams of crude into dozens of different products. For simplicity’s sake, the American oil industry measures refining margins using a rough calculation called the “3-2-1 crack spread”: For every three barrels of West Texas crude crude oil the refinery processes, it makes two barrels of gasoline and one barrel of distillate fuel like diesel and jet-fuel.