The Crude Truth Is Oil’s Not What It Used To Be

NGLs may also perform more strongly than expected. The chemicals are an inevitable by-product of natural gas production, so any increase in gas output is likely to add more NGLs into the market. Output soared over the past few decades as the US took efforts to reduce flaring and leaking of methane from its gas fields, and several major producers have promised to repeat the trick under the Global Methane Pledge announced in 2021. Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. in July announced plans to cut its methane emissions to zero by 2030, while Saudi Arabian Oil Co. said in March that it was in the process of adding 1 mb/d of NGL output.