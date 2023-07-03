Big Tech Has A Troubling Stranglehold On Artificial Intelligence

Meanwhile, the price of building AI models is rising because purchasing a GPU today is like trying to buy toilet paper during the Covid-19 pandemic. Nvidia’s A100 and H100 chips are the gold standard for machine-learning computations, but the price of H100s has climbed to $40,000 or more from less than $35,000 just a few months ago, and a global shortage means Nvidia can’t make the chips fast enough. Many AI startups have found themselves waiting in line behind bigger customers like Microsoft and Oracle to buy these much-needed microprocessors. One Silicon Valley-based startup founder with links to Nvidia told me that even OpenAI was waiting on H100 chips that it won’t receive until spring 2024. An OpenAI spokeswoman said the company doesn’t release that information; but Altman himself has complained about his struggle to get chips.