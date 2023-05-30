Even Cathie Wood Can’t Spot the Next Bull Market

Frankly, Wood’s defense is unconvincing. She may have discovered Nvidia’s AI potential as early as 2014 and bought at $5 a share, but why didn’t she capitalize all the way? Did she fail to grasp the popularity and disruptive power of ChatGPT, which was launched last November? Of all people, Wood should know that a trading frenzy can send asset prices to euphoric levels. Compared to the run-up in the ARK Innovation ETF — or Bitcoin — three years ago, what Nvidia experienced is not extraordinary.