A Look At The Gold Rush To Become The New Twitter

Koo. Based in the Indian tech hub of Bengaluru, this app is the closest so far to a Twitter clone — its logo is a yellow bird. If you’re looking to replicate the familiar feed and engagement of the original, then this is the place to go. It even allows you to transfer your entire library of tweets and follow those who’ve already made the move. Started three years ago, Koo received a huge boost in attention when Twitter got into a spat with the Indian government as Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought to control social media under the guise of stopping terrorism. Indian users, including many government officials, flocked to Koo as the local alternative to the American site. Founder Mayank Bidawatka rejects accusations that it’s right-leaning or pro-Modi. “We believe in freedom of speech as much as we believe in being responsible and honesty in speech,” he wrote in an explanatory post.