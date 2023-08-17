NASA's $500 Million Rocket Gamble Is Worth It

For the military, it’s a race against China and Russia. The US operated spy satellites and other military spacecraft largely uncontested for decades. But in recent years, China and Russia have advanced their technologies and are actively taking steps to neutralize the US space advantage via jammers, anti-satellite weapons and other techniques. The military would like to move satellites out of the way, but those built with traditional technologies are either too slow or will run out of fuel if they are relocated too often. Those limitations won’t be significant factors with nuclear-powered engines.