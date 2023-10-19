There's a Good Reason Why Wall Street Is Overpaying Bankers

Still, there are signs of a hopeful outlook in the actions of many smaller advisory firms. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. expects to increase the number of senior bankers — also known as managing directors — by 20% by the end of this year, it said at an investor day on Monday. It actively hired in the previous two years as well. A string of others have also been on a recruiting spree in recent years, including Evercore Inc., Moelis & Co., PJT Partners Inc. and until this year Lazard Ltd., according to UBS Group AG analyst Brennan Hawken. The aggressive hiring could be helpful in the long term, but could mean higher compensation ratios — the share of revenue paid out to bankers — and lower returns to shareholders in the near term.