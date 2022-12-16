India Is Turning Toward Free Trade, For Some

That’s less and less the case, as retailers and other consumer-facing services firms that compete with Indian national champions are discovering. In just the past couple of weeks, Alphabet Inc.’s Google has been the target of antitrust measures and ruling-party ideologues have campaigned for “data nationalism” to be embedded in regulations — which would hurt Mastercard Inc. and Visa Inc., among others. Amazon.com Inc. has put $6.5 billion into India but, amid sustained hostility from regulators, is still to see a return on its investment.