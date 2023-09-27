Microsoft Buying Nintendo Would Have Been A Disaster

It’s “taking a long time for Nintendo to see that their future exists off their own hardware,” Spencer also wrote. The firm has remained committed to the idea that its integration of hardware and software — or in layman’s terms, the idea that Nintendo games are available only on Nintendo devices — differentiates it from the pack. Flying in the face of conventional wisdom is Nintendo’s MO; ignoring the demands in the mid-2010s that it abandon its own machines and shift to mobile gaming is the reason the company is so successful now. The Switch is in with a chance to surpass Sony Group Corp.’s PlayStation 2 to become the best-selling console ever made.