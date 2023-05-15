Meta Faces A Big EU Fine, But Avoids The Body Blow

The European Data Protection Board, which decides on such sanctions, contemplated an even more serious punishment: forcing Meta to delete all of the European data it has held in the US for the past decade. Ten year’s worth of data. Bear in mind that personal data is critical to Meta’s targeted advertising business, and that it has admitted in court filings to being unable to identify all of the different user information it has in its disparate databases. This would have been a kick in the teeth for the company, and difficult to comply with. (Facial recognition firm Clearview AI was similarly ordered to delete millions of photos of French residents in 2021.)