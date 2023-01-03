Markets Pray For A Goldilocks Economy In 2023

The main suppliers of debt with negative yields in recent years have been core euro zone countries and Japan, with Switzerland playing a minor supporting role. Negative rates across the euro zone have become a thing of the past, even on shorter maturity debt, as the European Central Bank belatedly joined in the rush to raise borrowing costs. German and French 10-year yields are currently at about 2.5% and 3%, respectively, a significant leap from having been around zero a year ago. Japan remains the outlier, due to its persistence with yield curve control to prevent its 10-year yield exceeding its recently revised ceiling of 0.5%. As a consequence, with the Bank of Japan’s official rate still at minus 0.1%, only a handful of Japanese government bonds still yield less than zero.