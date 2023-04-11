Whatever Happened To The Metaverse?

But right now it’s not clear how and why people should visit the metaverse at all. Headsets are still too clunky and uncomfortable to be a viable alternative to Zoom. And socializing there is, oddly enough, still an isolating experience. Those issues could be ironed out in the next two years if Meta can release more lightweight, faster headsets that make entering the virtual world more quick and seamless, which is something it appears to be working on. But Zuckerberg should probably drop his overtures to enterprise users and focus on making the metaverse fun for socializing and gaming, areas where he seems to have made a decent start. Chasing too many strategies will slow things further, and investors may just lose their patience.