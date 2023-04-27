Memo To Zuckerberg: Be Like Satya Nadella

So far this year, Zuckerberg has excelled at wooing Wall Street back to the world’s biggest social network. Having misjudged the long-term impact of the pandemic by over-hiring by the tens of thousands, he has since thrown investors a generous share buyback, promised to slash costs and even cut back on all the rhetoric about the metaverse (though he insisted last night that the metaverse still matters). Meta’s reputation as a harmful bane on society, with algorithms that spread misinformation and make teenagers feel bad about themselves, has also improved thanks in part to its own efforts at cleaning up the platform. Attention has turned now to rival TikTok’s toxic effects on teens.