Zuckerberg’s New Focus Pulls Meta Back From The Brink

Zuckerberg should have invested in the metaverse as a long-term research project — which he has admitted is many years in the making anyway — and instead worked on more effectively cleaning up toxicity and misinformation across his apps and on bolstering Meta’s core product, Facebook’s ad business and content feeds. On the latter, Zuckerberg is making progress. He spent the last year investing more heavily in artificial intelligence to help fill the data void created by Apple’s privacy-related changes to iPhones and iPads, which cost Meta an estimated $14.5 billion in lost ad revenue in 2022. By enhancing the machine-learning algorithms used by Facebook’s ad tools, the site is drawing deeper correlations about users to better understand them for targeting, without collecting more data on them.