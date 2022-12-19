Messi May Not Be Soccer’s GOAT For Long

It has been in his sights for over a decade. When I interviewed him for a Time Magazine cover story at the start of 2012, his eyes were already fixed on the World Cup in Brazil two years ahead, but there was a certain fatalism in his tone. “I'm going [to Brazil] because I want to be a champion and share the World Cup with my national team,” he said. “But if it doesn't turn out that way, I can't do anything about it.” Argentina lost to Germany in a closely contested final.