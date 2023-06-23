Trudeau Diversified Canada’s Economy Like No One Before

Despite such forebodings, Trudeau's policies are proving so successful that a national poll earlier this year found that 52% of respondents said the prime minister's plan to increase the number of new permanent residents each year will benefit the economy (38% said the increase will be a detriment). Sure enough, the gap between people with jobs and those without has never been wider with a record 20.1 million employed in April, overwhelming the all-time-low unemployment rate of 5%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The 3.9 percentage-point decline in the jobless rate since the end of 2020 is the biggest improvement after the Covid-19 pandemic among the 10 largest economies (the US was No. 2 with a 3.3 percentage-point decrease).