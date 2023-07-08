Average hourly earnings, to be sure, rose 0.36% from a month earlier (I’m using two decimal places on purpose to show it only slightly exceeded the 0.3% forecast) and 4.35% from the previous June (compared with the forecast of 4.2%). At those levels, earnings gains are still well above the 3% to 3.5% that Fed officials are likely to see as consistent with their 2% inflation goal. And as I wrote on Thursday after a separate Bureau of Labor Statistics report, worker resignations have remained high, giving labor elevated bargaining power that may translate into some durability in that streak of wage gains. At the margin, those elevated wage pressures will probably contribute to the case for another interest-rate increase this month — and perhaps a second one later down the road.But they don’t drastically change the trajectory or — as some hawks like to suggest— indicate that the Fed must the labor market to achieve policymakers’ goals. On the contrary, evidence from other recent expansions (including the late 2010s) shows it’s perfectly possible to have very low unemployment and moderate inflation. Even Fed Chair Powell has acknowledged that wages aren’t necessarily the main driver of current inflation; the two tend to move together, as he’s said publicly, but it’s hard to tell what’s causing what.(1)The goods news is, the labor market and consumer inflation appear to be slowing in tandem, creating a positive feedback loop that should ultimately give policymakers what they want — they just need to exercise some patience.