Bonds Are Still Living in Phillips Curve World. The Fed Isn’t.

Kroszner: So I think look at two pieces. One, obviously the incredible strength of the labor market continuing to be there. But the silver lining is that we didn’t see a lot of kick up in wages. So I’d want to get into that in a little bit more detail. Because that’s really ultimately what is going to affect costs and what’s going to drive inflation. Maybe I was being too harsh in saying there would be a hardish landing, maybe we’ve got something that’s perfect Goldilocks. I find it hard to believe. It’s possible. After being at the Fed during the global financial crisis I never say never about anything. But we’ve never seen something so perfectly Goldilocks before. But if you can have a strong labor market but not have real wage growth being too high, that would be ideal for the Fed.