This Japan World Cup Team Does More Than Tidy Up

But the country can look proudly to its sporting achievements in the past two decades and hope for more from the team nicknamed Samurai Blue.(1) In the Olympic Games, Japan has gone from being second-rate in the 1990s to one of the top-ranking nations, punching well above its weight in per-capita terms and taking a record haul of medals last year, when the country defied lingering fears of Covid-19 to fulfill its duties as host. An increasing number of athletes are becoming genuine world stars, whether it’s baseball sensation Shohei Ohtani, tennis star Naomi Osaka or last year’s winner of the Masters Tournament, Hideki Matsuyama. The country has yet to birth a truly world-class star in soccer — Asia’s best player is surely South Korea’s Son Heung-min — but the majority of the squad plays in Europe, including the likes of Arsenal’s Takehiro Tomiyasu. All this reflects a commitment and investment in sporting excellence over decades.