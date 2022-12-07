A Singapore Banking Family Can Teach Japan The Secret Of Youth

Those are enviable figures for the Japanese institutions. But deals alone won’t get them to the pot of gold. Just before the pandemic, MUFG made a splashy $700 million bet on Grab when it saw how the fintech, born as a regional ride-hailing startup, was using customer data to make loans. Meanwhile, UOB was deploying the learning from its tech platform to start TMRW, a virtual-only bank in Thailand. It’s now mining the TMRW data — the branchless lender has since expanded to Indonesia — to make the rest of the group’s digital offerings more appealing to Gen Z customers. UOB has earmarked S$500 million ($369 million) for the project; the goal is to double the number of retail customers it serves online across Southeast Asia to 7 million.