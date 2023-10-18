Shows Of Solidarity With Israel Mask A Fractured Europe

Although monuments and government buildings have lit up in sympathy with Israel in cities such as Paris, Brussels and Rome, the kind of flag-waving unity seen after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will be hard to revive. Tensions are appearing in public opinion and across the political spectrum; Israeli flags have been torn down in Germany and the UK. Antisemitic incidents are on the rise in France, where pro-Palestinian demonstrations have been banned. And domestic fears may have an impact on ambitions abroad: A poll this week found just over one-third of French people opposed the idea of stronger French diplomatic intervention in the crisis, even as a majority think Hamas should be condemned.