This should strengthen the post-FTX drive to tighten rules governing the crypto industry, which has been pushing back against regulators’ efforts to erect a firewall around traditional finance and protect consumers from another boom-and-bust cycle. Over the past week, Australia has proposed extending existing financial-sector rules to crypto exchanges; US Senator Elizabeth Warren is building bipartisan support for a tougher stance on crypto from the Biden administration; and FTX rival Binance has said it will stop accepting new users in the UK to comply with the country’s crypto marketing rules. Crypto companies like Coinbase Global Inc. will find it harder to gain the legal certainty they’re asking for, even as traders seem more excited by the prospect of a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund.