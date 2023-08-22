Is a Hedge Fund-Style Investment Right for You?

The answer broadly is yes, though mostly for investors who understand how these strategies work within a broader portfolio. A second question is whether such sophisticated active management belongs in an ETF format versus an open-end public mutual fund. We’ll need a short dive into history to understand these debates better.Public open-end mutual funds were created in the 1940s by the Securities and Exchange Commission, which forbade or discouraged leverage, derivatives and concentrated positions, making it pretty much impossible to beat the market. More significantly, it forbade performance fees. The result was excessive management fees and returns that consistently lagged the market. The two types of public mutual funds that helped investors — index funds and money market funds — were initially resisted by the SEC.