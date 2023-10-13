How Fear And Greed Could Choke India’s Internet

What the mobile carriers are proposing flies in the face of the idea that the world wide web must be open and equal to all. Access providers mustn’t decide what consumers do with data. If gamers or movie-watchers slow things down for everyone, the heavy users could always be asked to buy more bandwidth for a better experience. If that keeps some people away from Netflix, it’s a market outcome, and not “a choice dictated by the filtering policy of the broadband carrier,” as Columbia University legal scholar Timothy Wu wrote in his influential 2002 paper on net neutrality. Businesses anyway pay fees to servers hosting their content. Why should they be burdened with an additional network usage charge?