The World Doesn't Have Too Many Planes Yet

At the last Paris Air Show in 2019, analysts started to speculate that the long-running boom in demand for air travel might be due for a breather and that the hefty order books at Boeing and Airbus might hold more planes than airlines actually need. That turned out to be the right question to ask, although no one predicted a global pandemic would be the reason. If there had been a Paris Air Show in 2021, it would have happened mere months after Covid vaccines started to be rolled out around the globe. Myriad restrictions on international travel meant many airlines had more seats than travelers on their larger jets, even as domestic demand rebounded. Now, airlines are having to trim their growth plans and lose out on some of the demand recovery because they can’t get their hands on enough planes and fully functioning jet engines. It’s possible that aerospace executives, like economists, aren’t very good at forecasting what the world will look like five years from now, or even a year from now. A lot can happen between now and the stretch between 2030 to 2035 — when IndiGo’s 500 Airbus jets are set to be delivered.