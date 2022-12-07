Inside The $34 Billion Bet On Indonesia’s Future

Java’s sway over the island chain dates back centuries before the arrival of Dutch colonists in the 1600s. All but one of Indonesia’s presidents hailed from Java; the biggest banks and corporations are headquartered there. It would be naive to think that the island and Jakarta fade into the background because the functions of the state pack up and move to a very different place. But Jakarta also has big shortcomings. The city is truly sinking. Traffic is ridiculous and flooding is an almost daily fact of life. Java is also shorthand for earthquakes and volcanic activity, though natural disasters are a problem all over Indonesia. The day before I called on Rahmad, a temblor 60 miles from Jakarta killed more than 300 people. (The picture isn’t unrelievedly bad. Jakarta’s first subway opened to the public in 2019, albeit a generation after the line was conceived. It’s where the jobs are; the city is home to about 11 million people, or around 5% of the country’s inhabitants. Jakarta is a cosmopolitan and dynamic world apart from from provincial Indonesia and has a vibrant night life.) Yet it makes sense to have a backup. Jakarta is building a sea wall that officials hope will mitigate the worst of flooding and protect people from the encroaching waters. Peering above a section of the wall in north Jakarta, I saw a semi-submerged mosque. A few hundred meters away, residents of crowded streets have tried to raise the height of their homes, added exterior staircases, and mix concrete for makeshift barriers at the base of their doors. “Five years ago, during heavy rain, the water would be up to our chest,” explained Mukeni, who runs a small store with her husband and like most Indonesians goes by only one name. “Now, it’s only up to our knees, so maybe that is the sea wall. When we moved here in 1981, we never envisaged these problems.”