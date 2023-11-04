Indian Single Malts Could Turn The Table On Scotch

During my childhood, strict import restrictions meant that Indian scotch drinkers like my father had to depend on smugglers. Demand far outstripped supply, which created a huge market for counterfeiters: Most of the “scotch” sold in India was fake. There were plenty of Indian-made whiskies, of course, but these were known to be inferior to even the cheapest and most obscure brands from Scotland. (By the way, Indians spell whisky as they do in Scotland and most other countries, without the 'e'. US and Ireland add the extra vowel.)When I attained drinking age, I took the safe course of avoiding whisky altogether, even the smuggled kind.