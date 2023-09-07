Will India’s Name Go the Way of Turkey?

Or maybe it doesn’t matter. Maybe the better part of valor (and value, if you need to worry about a branding budget) is to be confident in your identity and to live with the name you’ve got or with a babel of them. The Germans call their country Deutschland but the Poles call it “Niemcy,” the French “Allemagne,” the Chinese “Déguó” and the Danes “Tyskland.” The Germans (once East and West themselves) are still very German no matter the designation. Confoederatio Helvetica is not a font but the constitutional name for Switzerland, the Latin papering over the country’s four official languages. The Alpine nation isn’t about to be mistaken for someplace else. Even Spaniards know the difference between someone from and people from (Sweden). China doesn’t insist on being called Zhongguo by non-Chinese speakers. You don’t have to refer to Japan as Nihon-koku (unless you want to).