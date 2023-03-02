In Payments, Like Geopolitics, India Seeks a Third Way

The next step is to export this system more widely. India’s tech czars look forward to a time when the UPI and other such Indian platforms link up with counterparts in the emerging world, to create a bottom-up network for small cross-border payments. The hope is to connect small- and medium-sized enterprises in these countries to their customers and suppliers, and to cut out traditional banks’ role in financing these transactions. Since India is the biggest destination for remittances, other payments networks have a clear incentive to partner with the UPI.