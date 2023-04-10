India’s Tech Hub Can’t Deal With SVB If It’s Stuck In Traffic

At present, Bengaluru, known for its all-year-round temperate climate, is experiencing a strange mix of hot and cold. Political temperatures are rising because of the impending polls, but an icy startup-funding winter is making founders shiver. Tiny ventures are getting money from domestic angel investors, while more mature firms like Razorpay have cash in the bank and a visible path to profitability. It’s the ones in between — those yet to go through their Series A, B, and C — that are in trouble. Blockchain-oriented businesses are in a funk because authorities have turned increasingly wary of cryptocurrencies. With jittery global banks as some of their biggest clients, Bengaluru’s established, publicly traded outsourcing firms are also bracing themselves for a sharp slowdown.